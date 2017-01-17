Saginaw River freighter traffic drops 14 percent in 2016
When the Saginaw River's shipping traffic experienced an uptick in 2015 following one of its worst seasons in the past decade, stone dock owners from Essexville to Saginaw were optimistic the 2016 season would continue the positive trend. That turned out not to be the case.
