Obama's final jobs report: Big pay gain, slower hiring
Americans' paychecks rose in December at the fastest pace in more than seven years as steady hiring and low unemployment led some businesses to pay more to attract and keep workers. Employers added 156,000 jobs, a decent total that shows that moderate hiring remains sustainable 7A1 2 years after the recovery from the Great Recession began.
