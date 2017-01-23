Next 25 Articles

The date for President TrumpA s first speech before a joint session of Congress has been written on the calendar. House Speaker Paul Ryan has invited the brand new president to appear on Capitol Hill on February 28. This isnA t a State of the Union address, per say - as new presidents typically donA t give on in their first year of office - but will likely feature similar pomp and circumstance.

