New police substation heading to Old Town
A Mid-Michigan community is preparing to welcome some new neighbors and nearby residents and businesses are happy to see them move in. A new substation for both the Saginaw Police Department and Saginaw County Sheriff's office is opening up in Old Town Saginaw.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNEM-TV Saginaw.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Dec 31
|nuke M now
|611
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|badam
|28
|55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986
|Sep '16
|Canoe eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC