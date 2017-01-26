Michigan man whose sentence was commuted by Obama killed: media
There are 4 comments on the Reuters story from Yesterday, titled Michigan man whose sentence was commuted by Obama killed: media.
A Michigan man whose drug-related prison sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama was shot dead this week at a federal halfway house, according to local media reports. Demarlon Thomas, 31, was shot and killed on Monday night by a man with an assault-style rifle in Saginaw, Michigan, around 100 miles northwest of Detroit, according to local CBS affiliate WNEM.
#2 Yesterday
It was two armed men hunting him down. One held everyone else at the halfway house at gunpoint. This is what happens to criminals if they don't vote Democrat.
Another of Obama's thousands of felon releases hunted down his wife and two children and murdered all three. Obviously, Obama's perception of "non-violent" offenders is a bit off.
#3 Yesterday
Poetic Justice.
#4 Yesterday
Where was that good guy with an assault rifle(s)? Recovering from a gun accident at an NRA gun safety class?
The bulk of those commutations went to non violent offenders who got far, far harsher sentences due to crack rather than powder...and also due to race and poverty.
Since: Aug 11
11,127
Location hidden
#5 20 hrs ago
looks like he will never break another law.
