There are on the Reuters story from Yesterday, titled Michigan man whose sentence was commuted by Obama killed: media. In it, Reuters reports that:

A Michigan man whose drug-related prison sentence was commuted by former President Barack Obama was shot dead this week at a federal halfway house, according to local media reports. Demarlon Thomas, 31, was shot and killed on Monday night by a man with an assault-style rifle in Saginaw, Michigan, around 100 miles northwest of Detroit, according to local CBS affiliate WNEM.

