Man gets time, probation for smuggling heroin into Bay County Jail
A Lansing man police say rectally smuggled several grams of heroin into the Bay County Jail is to spend some more time behind bars before receiving treatment. Bay County Circuit Judge Harry P. Gill on Dec. 19 sentenced Devante L. Archer , 25, to 180 days in jail.
