Hundreds protest against the federal Muslim ban
Hersham Tanbour directly addressed President George Ross at the "Stand Up Against The Muslim Ban" protest today, claiming Ross needs to proclaim a firmer opposition against the recent federal immigration ban. "May the press be a witness to this," Tanbour, president of the Muslim Student Association said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Central Michigan Life.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Tue
|badam
|35
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 14
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986
|Sep '16
|Canoe eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC