DTW Embarks on Partial Runway Reconstruction
After years of maintenance on the runway, the Wayne County Airport Authority decided it was necessary for a partial runway reconstruction of Runway 4L/22R and associated taxiways. The $225 million runway that the Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport had added in 2001 had issues from the start.
