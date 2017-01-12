Covenant HealthCare is now an 'Explorer Post' through the Boy Scouts
Covenant HealthCare is an Explorer Post through the Boy Scouts of America with the mission of exposing students to careers in health care related to science, technology, engineering and math . The program is open to all students between the ages of 15 and 18 years old.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|MrsMrs90
|613
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|badam
|28
|55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986
|Sep '16
|Canoe eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC