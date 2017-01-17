Beware of quick freezing rain surge t...

Beware of quick freezing rain surge this morning into afternoon

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: MLive.com

The purple shaded counties are under a freezing rain advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2017. A large area of liquid precipitation is going to move across the southern third of Lower Michigan this morning into early afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 14 MrsMrs90 613
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec 22 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
News Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Oct '16 badam 28
News 55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986 Sep '16 Canoe eh 1
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,011 • Total comments across all topics: 278,026,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC