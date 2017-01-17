Beware of quick freezing rain surge this morning into afternoon
The purple shaded counties are under a freezing rain advisory until 1 p.m. Thursday, January 12, 2017. A large area of liquid precipitation is going to move across the southern third of Lower Michigan this morning into early afternoon.
