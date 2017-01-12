B&P, Littleford Finalize Union

B&P, Littleford Finalize Union

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: Plastics Technology

B&P Process Equipment and Systems LLC, and B&P Littleford Day LLC, two suppliers of machinery for plastics mixing and separation, have merged to form B&P Littleford , effective Jan. 1, 2017. The new entity will be headquartered in Saginaw, Mich., the location of B&P's newly renovated technical center that offers equipment testing and R&D.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics Technology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 612
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec 22 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
News Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Oct '16 badam 28
News 55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986 Sep '16 Canoe eh 1
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,448 • Total comments across all topics: 277,859,145

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC