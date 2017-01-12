B&P, Littleford Finalize Union

B&P Process Equipment and Systems LLC, and B&P Littleford Day LLC, two suppliers of machinery for plastics mixing and separation, have merged to form B&P Littleford , effective Jan. 1, 2017. The new entity will be headquartered in Saginaw, Mich., the location of B&P's newly renovated technical center that offers equipment testing and R&D.

