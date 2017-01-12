B&P, Littleford Finalize Union
B&P Process Equipment and Systems LLC, and B&P Littleford Day LLC, two suppliers of machinery for plastics mixing and separation, have merged to form B&P Littleford , effective Jan. 1, 2017. The new entity will be headquartered in Saginaw, Mich., the location of B&P's newly renovated technical center that offers equipment testing and R&D.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics Technology.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Jan 10
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|612
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|badam
|28
|55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986
|Sep '16
|Canoe eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC