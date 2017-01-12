Attorneys asks U.S. Supreme Court to ...

Attorneys asks U.S. Supreme Court to rule on cellphone ban in Saginaw courtrooms

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jan 9 Read more: MLive.com

An attorney is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a cellphone ban in Saginaw County courtrooms, which could establish the way phones are treated in courthouses across the country. Attorney Philip Ellison, on behalf of Tuscola County resident Robert W. McKay, filed a petition to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a cellphone ban in Saginaw County courtrooms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Saginaw Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07) Jan 10 WATCHING LIVONIA 612
News Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ... Dec 22 former democrat 3
News Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru... Nov '16 Charlie Frank 3
News Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af... Oct '16 Babydoll 3
News Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s... Oct '16 Solarman 3
Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14) Oct '16 badam 28
News 55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986 Sep '16 Canoe eh 1
See all Saginaw Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Saginaw Forum Now

Saginaw Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Saginaw Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Saginaw, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,994 • Total comments across all topics: 277,852,642

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC