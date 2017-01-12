Attorneys asks U.S. Supreme Court to rule on cellphone ban in Saginaw courtrooms
An attorney is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a cellphone ban in Saginaw County courtrooms, which could establish the way phones are treated in courthouses across the country. Attorney Philip Ellison, on behalf of Tuscola County resident Robert W. McKay, filed a petition to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal of the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals that upheld a cellphone ban in Saginaw County courtrooms.
