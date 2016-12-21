Woman did U-turn on I-75 before fatal crash
Early reports indicate a woman deliberately turned her car around to head the wrong way on Interstate-75 before crashing into another vehicle, killing herself and another person in the process. The crash occurred at about 5:10 p.m. on Tuesday , Dec. 27, on southbound I-75 near Cody Estey Road in Pinconning Township.
