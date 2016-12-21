Saginaw man acquitted in Bay City woman's heroin overdose death
A Saginaw man is free after a jury decided he was not responsible for the fatal heroin overdose of a Bay City woman. A jury on Thursday, Dec. 8, found Jaymes D. Collins-Degrate, 22, not guilty of delivering a controlled substance causing death, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of life in prison with the possibility of parole.
