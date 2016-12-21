Saginaw doctor's licence suspended for over prescribing addictive medicine
The Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs has served an order immediately suspending Saginaw physician Kriangsak Thepveera's license to practice as a medical doctor. This order was issued pursuant to the Michigan Public Health Code, which provides for summary suspension of a health professional's license when the public health, safety or welfare requires emergency action, according to a press release from the state.
