Police release name of 60-year-old Saginaw homicide victim

Police released the name of a man who was killed after he was struck by a bullet early Thursday, Dec. 29. Harold Lamont Barnett, 60, was shot near Casmir and Norman and ran to a home at 6 Geneva Court where ambulance and police were called about 3:35 a.m., according to Saginaw police and Michigan State Police. A man was found shot on Geneva Ct. near Casimir in Saginaw about 3:35 a.m. Thursday morning, Dec. 29, 2016, according to the Michigan State Police.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.