Police release name of 60-year-old Saginaw homicide victim
Police released the name of a man who was killed after he was struck by a bullet early Thursday, Dec. 29. Harold Lamont Barnett, 60, was shot near Casmir and Norman and ran to a home at 6 Geneva Court where ambulance and police were called about 3:35 a.m., according to Saginaw police and Michigan State Police. A man was found shot on Geneva Ct. near Casimir in Saginaw about 3:35 a.m. Thursday morning, Dec. 29, 2016, according to the Michigan State Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Construction has few blacks, report says (Aug '07)
|Sat
|nuke M now
|611
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|Dec 22
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|badam
|28
|55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986
|Sep '16
|Canoe eh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC