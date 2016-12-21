Police looking for man who robbed Saginaw party store multiple times
A Michigan State Police sketch artist helped workers at Bill's Party Store in Saginaw come up with the sketch of the man. Saginaw Police say he first robbed the store on Nov. 7. That time, he got away with a handful of $10 bills.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WJRT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|6 hr
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|badam
|28
|55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986
|Sep '16
|Canoe eh
|1
|Review: Duro-Last Roofing Inc (Feb '10)
|Sep '16
|paul
|56
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC