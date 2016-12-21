Police looking for man who robbed Sag...

Police looking for man who robbed Saginaw party store multiple times

Wednesday Dec 14

A Michigan State Police sketch artist helped workers at Bill's Party Store in Saginaw come up with the sketch of the man. Saginaw Police say he first robbed the store on Nov. 7. That time, he got away with a handful of $10 bills.

Saginaw, MI

