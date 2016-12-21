Old Wounds singer quits band, but they're still touring

New Jersey metallic hardcore outfit Old Wounds have announced a run of tour dates though they'll be with a new singer as Kevin Iavaroni announced earlier this week that he's quitting the band in order to focus on his career as a barber. No word yet on who the new singer is, but you'll be able to find out if you catch them at one of their many tour dates that are coming up.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.