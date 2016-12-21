Old Wounds singer quits band, but they're still touring
New Jersey metallic hardcore outfit Old Wounds have announced a run of tour dates though they'll be with a new singer as Kevin Iavaroni announced earlier this week that he's quitting the band in order to focus on his career as a barber. No word yet on who the new singer is, but you'll be able to find out if you catch them at one of their many tour dates that are coming up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Brooklynvegan.
Add your comments below
Saginaw Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stevie Wonder Urges Detroiters to Respect Each ...
|6 hr
|former democrat
|3
|Michigan gay couple reports hate note from 'Tru...
|Nov '16
|Charlie Frank
|3
|Bill Clinton treads carefully on health care af...
|Oct '16
|Babydoll
|3
|Solarize Michigan shows final home before sun s...
|Oct '16
|Solarman
|3
|Where is Eric Lee Franks (Apr '14)
|Oct '16
|badam
|28
|55 amazing photos from the Great Flood of 1986
|Sep '16
|Canoe eh
|1
|Review: Duro-Last Roofing Inc (Feb '10)
|Sep '16
|paul
|56
Find what you want!
Search Saginaw Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC