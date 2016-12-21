Old Wounds singer quits band, but the...

Old Wounds singer quits band, but they're still touring

Friday Dec 9 Read more: Brooklynvegan

New Jersey metallic hardcore outfit Old Wounds have announced a run of tour dates though they'll be with a new singer as Kevin Iavaroni announced earlier this week that he's quitting the band in order to focus on his career as a barber. No word yet on who the new singer is, but you'll be able to find out if you catch them at one of their many tour dates that are coming up.

