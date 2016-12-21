Man will wait a month to see if he'll stand trial in 2010 homicide

A man must wait at least another 30 days to find out if he will stand trial in the homicide of his girlfriend in 2010. Tyrill L. Wade, 30, who was shackled, wearing a Michigan Department of Corrections jumpsuit and escorted by two MDOC guards, appeared in Saginaw County Circuit Judge Randall Jurrens' courtroom for a 10 a.m. preliminary hearing on Thursday, Dec. 15. Taylor L. Poling, 20, a Saginaw Transitions Center student, was shot inside her apartment at 446 S. 10th in Saginaw and later died on Dec. 7, 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.