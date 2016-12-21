Heroin-fueled crime spree nets man up to 40 years in prison
A 25-year-old Bay City man's prodigious, heroin-fueled crime spree has earned him up to four decades in prison. Bay County Circuit Judge Harry P. Gill on Monday, Dec. 12, sentenced Zachary L. Rodriguez to concurrent prison terms of 90 months to 40 years, three to 10 years, and one year.
