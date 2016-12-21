Ex-candidate with fetish again accused of 'cranking' in a government truck

In the photo on the left, courtesy of the Michigan Department of Corrections, Jordan David Haskins can be seen before he began serving a yearlong term in state prison. On the right is a photograph of Haskins, taken by The Saginaw News after the then-23-year-old filed as the lone Republican candidate to run for the Michigan House of Representatives 95th District seat in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.