Attorney says Wnem TV-5 suing ex-reporter due to sexuality

A prominent Saginaw attorney is now representing a former WNEM TV-5 reporter, alleging the TV station's parent company is suing him based on his sexual orientation. In July, Meredith Corporation, the Iowa-based parent company of WNEM TV-5, filed its suit against Dominic J. "Nick" Lulli in Saginaw County District Court for breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

