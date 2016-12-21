Attorney says Wnem TV-5 suing ex-repo...

Attorney says Wnem TV-5 suing ex-reporter due to sexuality

Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: MLive.com

A prominent Saginaw attorney is now representing a former WNEM TV-5 reporter, alleging the TV station's parent company is suing him based on his sexual orientation. In July, Meredith Corporation, the Iowa-based parent company of WNEM TV-5, filed its suit against Dominic J. "Nick" Lulli in Saginaw County District Court for breach of contract and unjust enrichment.

