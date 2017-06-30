TV's Peter Scolari goes big in 'Forum' at the Muny

Peter Scolari as Pseudolus in a 2013 production of "A Funny Thing Happened at the Forum" at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, N.Y. Peter Scolari as Pseudolus in a 2013 production of "A Funny Thing Happened at the Forum" at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, N.Y. Cast just a month ago in the Muny's "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," Peter Scolari got his first look at the vast stage and 11,000-seat amphitheater last weekend and didn't faint. "It's big," Scolari said Tuesday during a break in rehearsals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sequoyah County Times.