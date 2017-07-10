Sag Harbor Cinema restoration fundraising falls short, backers say

The remains of the Sag Harbor Cinema are removed after a multiple structure fire on Main Street in Sag Harbor, Dec. 17, 2016. Photo Credit: Gordon M. Grant A nonprofit seeking to buy and restore the fire-gutted Sag Harbor Cinema said it will move forward with the purchase despite falling short of its goal to raise $6 million by July 1. The Sag Harbor Partnership has raised $4.5 million since April, when it signed a contract to buy the Art Deco theater that was destroyed in a Dec. 16, 2016, fire.

