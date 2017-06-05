Tovah Feldshuh Coming To Bay Street Theater August 5

June 5, 2017 - Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that Tovah Feldshuh will perform her cabaret and comedy show Aging is Optional on Saturday, August 5 at 8 pm. Ticket prices range from $55 to $75 and are available online at www.baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500, 11 am to show time daily.

