School district business official leaving Island position
The Shelter Island School District is faced with replacing not just Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik but also its business manager, Tim Laube. Mr. Laube came to the district two years ago after working as clerk to the Suffolk County Legislature.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sag Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Billy Joel's daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, hospital... (Dec '09)
|Thu
|Demon hugger
|34
|Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons
|May '17
|Eastern Security
|1
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|LibHater
|111
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|The War on Speech
|1
|Tippi and Al Bevan honored by Lions Club
|Mar '17
|nbfred
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|sysfruddin ketua
|3
Find what you want!
Search Sag Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC