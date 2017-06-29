School district business official lea...

School district business official leaving Island position

The Shelter Island School District is faced with replacing not just Superintendent Leonard Skuggevik but also its business manager, Tim Laube. Mr. Laube came to the district two years ago after working as clerk to the Suffolk County Legislature.

