Richard's Almanac: Beware of bad intentions

It was good to meet County Legislator Bridget Fleming and TJ Hatter from the New York State Attorney General's office last Wednesday at the Senior Citizen Center and listen to them speak about seniors becoming victims of telephone scams. The speakers essentially gave the same advice that Island Police Chief James Read gave me a few weeks ago: "Hang up!" "A typical scam is to call and tell a grandparent that a grandson has gotten into some trouble and needs money right away," TJ noted, adding that the scammers will also say that the grandparent should not tell the parents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.