No one wants to buy Matt Lauer's Hamp...

No one wants to buy Matt Lauer's Hamptons mansion, which just...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: SFGate

According to Curbed, he just cut $2.1 million from the asking price of his Sag Harbor estate, which he originally listed for $17.995 million in July 2016. He had cut $1 million from the listing price in September, and now it's asking $14.9 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sag Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons May '17 Eastern Security 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Apr '17 LibHater 111
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar '17 The War on Speech 1
News Tippi and Al Bevan honored by Lions Club Mar '17 nbfred 1
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08) Feb '17 sysfruddin ketua 3
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan '17 Jewel 285
See all Sag Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sag Harbor Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Rip Current Statement for Suffolk County was issued at June 09 at 4:50PM EDT

Sag Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sag Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Sag Harbor, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,493 • Total comments across all topics: 281,638,757

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC