Matt Lauer Is Offering His Palatial Sag Harbor Estate At a Discount
Savannah Guthrie isn't the only Today Show anchor with moving plans. Guthrie listed her own Tribeca apartment on the sales market this week, but Matt Lauer is also trying to offload a very luxe property.
