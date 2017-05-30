Ellen Pompeo's Sag Harbor Home; Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel's Penthouse
Home tour : Grey's Anatomy actress Ellen Pompeo gave a tour of her Sag Harbor vacation home, which she purchased eight years ago. The process didn't go as planned, as Pompeo originally wanted to build an additional main house on the property, but you'd never be able to tell from the final result that her plan went askew.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.
Add your comments below
Sag Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons
|May '17
|Eastern Security
|1
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Apr '17
|LibHater
|111
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar '17
|The War on Speech
|1
|Tippi and Al Bevan honored by Lions Club
|Mar '17
|nbfred
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|sysfruddin ketua
|3
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Jewel
|285
Find what you want!
Search Sag Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC