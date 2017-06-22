Don Peebles wants $10M for his Sag Harbor home
Don Peebles has lowered expectations for his Hamptons mansion, and relisted the home with $4 million knocked off the asking price. The developer first listed the home at 1100 Brick Kiln Road for $14 million in March of 2016.
