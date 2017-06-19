Bay Street Theater's Summer Gala - Saturday, July 15
June 19, 2017 - Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts announces the 26th Annual Summer Gala, to take place in Sag Harbor on the Long Wharf on July 15, 2017 benefiting Bay Street's educational and theatrical programs. The evening will include special performances as well as a silent auction, cocktail party, live "Fantasy Auction," dinner and dancing.
