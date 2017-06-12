Bay Street Theater Now In Rehearal For Intimate Apparel, Which Will Run July 4 - July 30
The play is by two-time Pulitzer Prize winner and Tony nominee Lynn Nottage and directed by Bay Street Theater Artistic Director Scott Schwartz. Sag Harbor, NY - June 12, 2017 - Bay Street Theater is pleased to announce the cast of INTIMATE APPAREL is now in rehearsal at Chelsea Studios in NYC.
