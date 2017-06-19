ALA 2017: Colson Whitehead, Matthew Desmond Honored with Carnegie Medals
At a June 24 reception at the ALA Annual Conference in Chicago, two of the most decorated writers in America today picked up their latest awards - the ALA's Carnegie Medals for Excellence in Fiction and Nonfiction : Matthew Desmond took home nonfiction honors for his book Evicted: Poverty and Profit in the American City , and Colson Whitehead for his novel The Underground Railroad . "This one means a lot, because the ALA were one of the first promoters of Evicted ," Desmond told librarians.
