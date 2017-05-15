Wolffer Estate Rolls Out Rose -Inspired Fare at a New Hamptons Spot
WA lffer Estate Vineyard's Joey and Mark WA lffer are opening their second Hamptons restaurant at 4 Amagansett Square this week and they're calling it WA lffer Kitchen Amagansett. The first WA lffer Kitchen opened opened in Sag Harbor in 2015.
