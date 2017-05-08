Shelter Island boys take to mats at s...

Shelter Island boys take to mats at school for martial arts

Monday May 8

JULIE LANE PHOTO Junior and senior boys at Shelter Island School took self defense training seriously after watching Sensei Michelle Del Giorno of Sag Harbor's Epic Martial Arts reverse the situation when her student, Emily Nill, seemingly had the upper hand. That's how Board of Education member Kathleen Lynch explained to her colleagues the purpose of martial arts training that has been offered to juniors and seniors at Shelter Island School this spring.

