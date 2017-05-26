Sag Harbor waterfront home fetches $5...

Sag Harbor waterfront home fetches $5.35M

Friday May 26 Read more: Long Island Business News

The 3,100-square-foot, four-bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home on .40 acres at 54 Bay View Drive East was owned by Lou Cona, past president of Conde Nast Media Group, and his wife Donna. The home, which was designed by noted architect Stuart Narofsky, features an infinity pool, chef's kitchen and geothermal heating and cooling, so it burns no fossil fuels.

