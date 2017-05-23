Q&A with Pulitzer Prize winner and Island resident Jules Feiffer

On Tuesday, May 30, Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor opens "The Man in the Ceiling," a world premiere musical with book by Shelter Islander Jules Feiffer, music and lyrics by Broadway composer Andrew Lippa, and direction by Jeffrey Seller. Based on a young adult novel by Mr. Feiffer, the musical tells the story of Jimmy Jibbett, a boy who struggles in sports and school, but excels at cartooning.

