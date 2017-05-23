Q&A with Pulitzer Prize winner and Is...

Q&A with Pulitzer Prize winner and Island resident Jules Feiffer

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Shelter Island Reporter

On Tuesday, May 30, Bay Street Theater in Sag Harbor opens "The Man in the Ceiling," a world premiere musical with book by Shelter Islander Jules Feiffer, music and lyrics by Broadway composer Andrew Lippa, and direction by Jeffrey Seller. Based on a young adult novel by Mr. Feiffer, the musical tells the story of Jimmy Jibbett, a boy who struggles in sports and school, but excels at cartooning.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Shelter Island Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Sag Harbor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Security and Loss Prevention in the Hamptons May 2 Eastern Security 1
News MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07) Apr '17 LibHater 111
Boycott Palm Beach County Mar '17 The War on Speech 1
News Tippi and Al Bevan honored by Lions Club Mar '17 nbfred 1
News James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11) Feb '17 Peter Cheeks 2,914
News Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08) Feb '17 sysfruddin ketua 3
News Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07) Jan '17 Jewel 285
See all Sag Harbor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Sag Harbor Forum Now

Sag Harbor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Sag Harbor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Sag Harbor, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,653 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC