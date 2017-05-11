New era for clean water kicked off wi...

New era for clean water kicked off with Manor's'first flush'

Thursday May 11

BEVERLEA WALZ PHOTO Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone completing the ceremonial first flush in a bathroom employing a state-of-the-art waste water treatment system at Sylvester Manor Thursday. It was, said Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. , "the most people ever gathered in one place to flush a toilet."

