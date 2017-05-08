From Tank To Table: Aquaponics farming at Sag Harbor restaurant
Joseph Traina uses an ancient form of farming to grow greens at Page, his Sag Harbor restaurant. It's called aquaponics, and Traina says the unusual method uses no soil.
