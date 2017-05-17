Billy Joel, Martin Scorsese and Harve...

Billy Joel, Martin Scorsese and Harvey Weinstein Join Effort to Save the Sag Harbor Cinema

Wednesday May 17

One of the world's most popular entertainers and part-time resident of Sag Harbor, Billy Joel, has joined the campaign to save and rebuild the Sag Harbor Cinema with the Sag Harbor Partnership. Additional A-list supporters of the campaign include Martin Scorsese and Harvey Weinstein.

