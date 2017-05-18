Big Pop: Movie theater to name popcorn stand in Billy Joela s honor
Billy Joel has won countless awards in his career, but he's about to receive a very unusual honor: A movie theater is going to name its popcorn stand after him. The theater in question is the historic Sag Harbor Cinema on Long Island, New York, which was damaged by fire last December.
