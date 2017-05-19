Bay Street Theater 6th Annual Honors Benefit: 'Curtain Up!' at Joe's Pub, NYC

May 19, 2017 - Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that The 6th Annual Honors Benefit: Curtain Up! took place on Monday, May 15 from 6-8 pm at Joe's Pub at The Public Theater in New York City. The evening began with cocktails and light bites served for Bay Street patrons and their guests, with mingling continuing for about an hour.

