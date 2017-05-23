Assembly passes single-payer health c...

Assembly passes single-payer health care bill

Tuesday May 23

The New York State Assembly has passed a single-payer health care bill co-sponsored by Assemblyman Fred Thiele Jr. . A similar bill is pending before the Senate Health Committee.

