All New, All Star Comedy Shows At Bay Street Theater on Friday, May 12
May 1, 2017 - Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce that Marion Grodin will host an ALL NEW ALL STAR COMEDY SHOW on Friday, May 12 at 8 pm. Tickets are $30 in advance, $40 day of and are available online at www.baystreet.org , or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500.
