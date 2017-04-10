Music Mondays Featured at At Sag Harb...

Music Mondays Featured at At Sag Harbor's Bay Street Theater from July to August

April 10, 2017 - Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the concert series Music Mondays, on Monday nights in July and August at 8 pm. Tickets range from $45 to $125 and are available online at www.baystreet.org or by calling the Bay Street Theater Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesday through Saturday 11 am to 5 pm.

