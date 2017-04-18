LuAnn de Lesseps' Daughter, 22, Arrested For DUI In The Hamptons: Allegedly Blew .15
Victoria de Lesseps, the daughter of 'The Real Housewives of New York City' star LuAnn de Lesseps was arrested on April 7, while driving under the influence. Victoria was in Sag Harbor, New York when she was pulled over, where she allegedly failed a breathalyzer test.
