Jennifer Gould KeilYogi-to-the-stars power couple selling $4.75M mansion 0:0

The yoga world has been rocked to its core only twice - by Bikram Choudhury's sex scandals and by the 2007 marriage of yogi-to-the-stars Rodney Yee and Colleen Saidman Yee, who had been his student. Now the Yees - yoga's ultimate power couple - have put their Sag Harbor home on the market for $4.75 million.

