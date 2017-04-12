Hamptons Cheat Sheet: Paul Simona s cottage is slip sliding away from...
The man who once sang "I Am a Rock" is likely just wishing his house was built on one right now. A cottage in the 75-year-old musician's cliff-side Montauk estate is edging toward the ocean as the bluff on which it sits slowly erodes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Real Deal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Sag Harbor Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MS-13 Gang "Entrenched" On Long Island (Aug '07)
|Apr 13
|LibHater
|111
|Boycott Palm Beach County
|Mar 22
|The War on Speech
|1
|Tippi and Al Bevan honored by Lions Club
|Mar '17
|nbfred
|1
|James Bissett, Long Island Aquarium Owner, Foun... (Dec '11)
|Feb '17
|Peter Cheeks
|2,914
|Christie Brinkley - Brinkley's Ex in Sex Tape S... (Oct '08)
|Feb '17
|sysfruddin ketua
|3
|Cops: Hampton Bays man fatally stabbed (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Jewel
|285
|Officials raise concerns about proposed East Qu...
|Jan '17
|JESUSGRANDE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Sag Harbor Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC