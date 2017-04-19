Extra, extra! Ex-newspaper owner selling $4M home
Gardner "Pat" Cowles III, the former owner of the Sag Harbor Express, has put his Southampton Village home on the market for $3.95 million. In 1968, the elder Cowles launched the now-defunct Suffolk Sun in an effort to take on Newsday, Long Island's daily paper.
